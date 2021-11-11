TV broadcast map for Packers vs. Seahawks in Week 10

All but two television markets will get to see the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks on CBS in Week 10. The only competing game in the late afternoon timeslot on CBS is the Denver Broncos vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, so only viewers in the Denver and Philadelphia markets won’t get a chance to see Packers-Seahawks.

Here’s the television broadcast map from 506sports.com:

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, CBS’s top broadcasting duo, will call the game from Lambeau Field.

The showdown between the Packers and Seahawks figures to be one of the top games of the week. Not only is Pro Bowler Russell Wilson returning from injured reserve, but NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is expected to come off the COVID-19 reserve list and play after missing last week’s loss in Kansas City.

The Packers are 7-2 and attempting to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks are 3-5 and desperately need a win to stay alive in the competitive NFC West.

This is becoming a common matchup. The Packers and Seahawks have played seven times since the 2014 season, including two playoff games. Green Bay has won nine straight games at Lambeau Field against Seattle.