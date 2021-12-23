Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles vs. Giants in Week 16

The Giants are heading to Philadelphia battered and bruised, as head coach Joe Judge ponders starting former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm against the Eagles with Daniel Jones out for the year.

The TV broadcast map has been set for this week, and with Washington matching up against Dallas on Sunday Night Football, a select portion of the country will see the Eagles and Giants.

On the map, courtesy of 506 Sports, all of Texas, the Mid-Atlantic, and the North East region will see the Eagles host the Giants.

