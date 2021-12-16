Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles vs. Washington in Week 15
The Eagles and Washington are preparing for an important Week 15 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, the first of two meetings over the next three weeks.
It’s an intriguing game, but not the most important on the weekend docket and that shows in the TV viewing guide from 506 Sports.
The national broadcast will see two Saturday games as well.
Saturday 4:30 ET: Las Vegas at Cleveland (NFL Network; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
Saturday 8:15 ET: New England at Indianapolis (NFL Network; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
FOX EARLY
Most of America will see the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas @ NY Giants — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Washington @ Philadelphia — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Carolina @ Buffalo — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Arizona @ Detroit — Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib
FOX LATE GAMES
Most of America will see the Packers’ huge matchup at Baltimore.
Green Bay @ Baltimore — Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Seattle @ LA Rams — Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
CBS SINGLE
Tennessee @ Pittsburgh — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
NY Jets @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Houston @ Jacksonville — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS LATE GAMES
Cincinnati @ Denver (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Atlanta @ San Francisco (LATE) — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
1
1