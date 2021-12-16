Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles vs. Washington in Week 15

The Eagles and Washington are preparing for an important Week 15 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, the first of two meetings over the next three weeks.

It’s an intriguing game, but not the most important on the weekend docket and that shows in the TV viewing guide from 506 Sports.

The national broadcast will see two Saturday games as well.

Saturday 4:30 ET: Las Vegas at Cleveland (NFL Network; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)

Saturday 8:15 ET: New England at Indianapolis (NFL Network; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

FOX EARLY

Most of America will see the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas @ NY Giants — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Washington @ Philadelphia — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Carolina @ Buffalo — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Arizona @ Detroit — Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib

FOX LATE GAMES

Most of America will see the Packers’ huge matchup at Baltimore.

Green Bay @ Baltimore — Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Seattle @ LA Rams — Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

CBS SINGLE

Tennessee @ Pittsburgh — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

NY Jets @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Houston @ Jacksonville — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS LATE GAMES

Cincinnati @ Denver (LATE) — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Atlanta @ San Francisco (LATE) — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

