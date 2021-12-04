Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Jets in Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the Eagles having departed by bus up the New Jersey Turnpike for a Week 13 matchup against the Jets.
With both teams having a losing record at kickoff, CBS Sports will focus their attention elsewhere during the early games.
Here’s your TV broadcast map for most of America via 506 Sports.
CBS Early GAME
Most of America watching CBS Sports will see the Chargers at Bengals.
LA Chargers @ Cincinnati –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Indianapolis @ Houston — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Philadelphia @ NY Jets — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Minnesota @ Detroit — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
FOX Early Game
The Bucs-Falcons and the Cardinals-Bears will highlight the early schedule.
Tampa Bay @ Atlanta –Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Arizona @ Chicago — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
NY Giants @ Miami — Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson
CBS Late Game
Most of America watching the CBS late game will see the Ravens and Steelers rekindle their rivalry, with Ben Roethlisberger set to play in his final home game against Baltimore.
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
San Francisco @ Seattle — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX Late Game
Washington @ Las Vegas (LATE) — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Jacksonville @ LA Rams (LATE) — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
1
1