Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Jets in Week 13

With the Eagles having departed by bus up the New Jersey Turnpike for a Week 13 matchup against the Jets.

With both teams having a losing record at kickoff, CBS Sports will focus their attention elsewhere during the early games.

Here’s your TV broadcast map for most of America via 506 Sports.

CBS Early GAME

Most of America watching CBS Sports will see the Chargers at Bengals.

LA Chargers @ Cincinnati –Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Indianapolis @ Houston — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia @ NY Jets — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Minnesota @ Detroit — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

FOX Early Game

The Bucs-Falcons and the Cardinals-Bears will highlight the early schedule.

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta –Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Arizona @ Chicago — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

NY Giants @ Miami — Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson

CBS Late Game

Most of America watching the CBS late game will see the Ravens and Steelers rekindle their rivalry, with Ben Roethlisberger set to play in his final home game against Baltimore.

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

San Francisco @ Seattle — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX Late Game

Washington @ Las Vegas (LATE) — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Jacksonville @ LA Rams (LATE) — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

