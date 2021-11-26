Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Giants in Week 12

The Eagles are finishing up their final practice of the week, with the team set to depart by bus up the New Jersey Turnpike for a Week 12 matchup against the hated Giants.

With three games already completed thanks to the Thursday holiday festivities, fans in Dallas will have an up-close view of their Week 18 opponent.

Here’s your TV broadcast map for most of America via 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Most of America will see the huge matchup between the Colts and Buccaneers.

Fans in the Dallas and New York metro area will see the Eagles’ huge matchup against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ NY Giants: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Carolina @ Miami: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Atlanta @ Jacksonville: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

CBS SINGLE GAME

Tennessee @ New England: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

NY Jets @ Houston: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

CBS LATE GAME

LA Chargers @ Denver (LATE): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX LATE GAME

LA Rams @ Green Bay: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Minnesota @ San Francisco: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

1

1