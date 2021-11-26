Here’s the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Giants in Week 12
The Eagles are finishing up their final practice of the week, with the team set to depart by bus up the New Jersey Turnpike for a Week 12 matchup against the hated Giants.
With three games already completed thanks to the Thursday holiday festivities, fans in Dallas will have an up-close view of their Week 18 opponent.
Here’s your TV broadcast map for most of America via 506 Sports.
FOX Early Game
Most of America will see the huge matchup between the Colts and Buccaneers.
Fans in the Dallas and New York metro area will see the Eagles’ huge matchup against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Philadelphia @ NY Giants: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Carolina @ Miami: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
Atlanta @ Jacksonville: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
CBS SINGLE GAME
Tennessee @ New England: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
NY Jets @ Houston: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
CBS LATE GAME
LA Chargers @ Denver (LATE): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
FOX LATE GAME
LA Rams @ Green Bay: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Minnesota @ San Francisco: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
