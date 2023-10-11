TV broadcast map for Bucs vs. Lions in Week 6

The Buccaneers are ready to resume play after an early-season bye week and will compete against one of the league’s top-ranked offenses at home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) host the Detroit Lions (4-1) 4:25 EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The 506 Sports graphic below shows where the Bucs’ Week 6 matchup will be televised. The blue regions will televise the game.

Sunday’s matchup is the most widely broadcasted game of the season for the Bucs so far other than their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

The game will be broadcast by FOX. Adam Amin, the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Bulls, and Daryl Johnston will commentate the matchup.

Sunday will be the 61st time the Bucs and Lions face each other. Detroit holds a slight edge in the matchup and are 31-29 all-time against Tampa Bay. The last time the two faced was Dec. 26, 2020, and the Bucs defeated the Lions 47-7 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions’ only score occurred on a 74-yard punt return by WR Jamal Agnew in the third quarter.

Detroit is a three-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to BetMGM. The Bucs have a 44.6% chance of winning according to ESPN Analytics.

