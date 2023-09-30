TV broadcast map for Bucs at Saints in Week 4

After three weeks of the NFL season, it’s finally time to play some NFC South football for Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are on the road against the (2-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday. The 506 Sports graphic below shows where the Bucs’ Week 4 matchup will be televised. The yellow regions will televise the game:

The game will be aired by FOX. Chris Myers and Robert Smith are set to commentate the matchup.

The Bucs are coming off of a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, where the team gave up over 400 yards in a 25-11 loss. The Saints are coming off a bad loss of their own, where they were up 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter and were eventually beaten 18-17.

The Buccaneers are three-and-a-half point underdogs Sunday, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

