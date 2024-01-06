TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 18

The Chicago Bears (7-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (8-8) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to close out the 2023 season on a three-game losing streak.

The Bears are riding a nine-game losing streak against the Packers, including a brutal 38-20 loss in Week 1. Now, Chicago has an opportunity for revenge while also managing to keep Green Bay out of the postseason. Not to mention, there’s a lot on the line for guys like Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the red area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Packers locally at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Bears-Packers (red) game. The rest of the country will get Eagles-Giants (blue) and Chiefs-Chargers (green) as part of CBS’s late slate of games.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the Chicago-Green Bay call for CBS.

The Bears and Packers kick things off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

