TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Browns in Week 15

The Chicago Bears (5-8) will battle the Cleveland Browns (8-5) in Week 15, where Chicago is looking to record its third consecutive win.

The Bears are coming off an impressive 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions (9-4), where the defense had another dominant performance and the offense was able to score when they needed to.

Now, Chicago will face an ascending Browns squad looking to stay in the postseason hunt.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Browns locally at 12 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Chiefs-Patriots (red) game. The rest of the country will get Giants-Saints (blue) and Falcons-Panthers (yellow) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the Bears-Browns call for FOX.

The Bears and Browns kick things off Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

