TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 16

The Chicago Bears (5-8) will battle the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) in Week 16, where Chicago is looking to get back on track just in time for Christmas.

The Bears are coming off another brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns (9-5), where they blew another 10-plus point lead — for the third time this season. Now, they’ll be looking for a get-right game against the three-win Cardinals.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Cardinals locally at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Cowboys-Dolphins (red) game. The rest of the country will get Bears-Cardinals as part of FOX’s late slate of games.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the Chicago-Arizona call for FOX.

The Bears and Cardinals kick things off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

