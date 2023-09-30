TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Broncos in Week 4

The Chicago Bears will face the Denver Broncos in Week 4, where they’re looking to snap a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak against a winless Broncos team.

The Bears are a disaster right now, and there are no signs that things will get better. The fact that they’re home underdogs to a Broncos team that lost by 50 points last week says it all.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

Note: There are multiple CBS affiliates who have requested not to show the Bears-Broncos game on Sunday. That includes all Michigan stations; Green Bay and Wausau, Wis.; Des Moines, Iowa; Fargo, N.D.; Mankato, Minn.; and Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Mo.

If you live in the yellow area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Broncos locally at 12 p.m. CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Dolphins-Bills game (red). The rest of the country will get Ravens-Browns (blue) and Steelers-Texans (orange) as part of CBS’s early slate of games.

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan will be on the Bears-Broncos call for CBS.

The Bears and Broncos kick things off Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire