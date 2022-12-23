TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Bills in Week 16

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Saturday, where they’re looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. But they’ll be facing another powerhouse Super Bowl contender.

After keeping things close with the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles last week, the Bears showed they can keep things close with even the best teams in the league. We’ll see if they’re up for the challenge against a Bills team looking to lock up the AFC East. Perhaps the weather conditions will work in Chicago’s favor.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Eagles locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Bengals-Patriots (red), Texans-Titans (yellow) and Saints-Browns (orange) as part of CBS’s early slate of games.

Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will be on the Bears-Bills call for CBS.

The Bears and Bills kick things off Saturday at Noon CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire