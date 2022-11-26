TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Jets in Week 12

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a four-game losing streak. But they face a tall task and plenty of questions heading into the game.

All eyes are on quarterback Justin Fields, who’s officially a game-time decision for Sunday’s game as he nurses a left shoulder injury. While many have insisted Fields will play if healthy, it seems unlikely that they’d risk further injury to their franchise QB in a meaningless game.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Jets locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Buccaneers-Browns (red), Falcons-Commanders (green) and Broncos-Panthers (yellow) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the Bears-Jets call for FOX.

The Bears and Jets kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire