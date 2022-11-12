TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Lions in Week 10

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a two-game losing streak. And they’ll have a good chance to do that against the NFL’s worst defense.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most exciting players, and he’s coming off a record-setting performance against the Dolphins where he rushed for 178 yards. Now, Chicago will look to build on that momentum against another struggling team in the Lions.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Lions locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Vikings-Bills (red) and Saints-Steelers (green) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the Bears-Lions call for FOX.

The Bears and Lions kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.

List

5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Lions View 5 items

List

Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago get back in the win column in Week 10? View 4 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire