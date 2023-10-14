TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Vikings in Week 6

The Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, where they’re looking to build on their impressive Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Bears are starting to get healthy, as they’re expected to get back some key starters in the secondary. They also won’t have to face Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, who landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Justin Fields is starting to turn a corner in the past two games, where his connection with receiver DJ Moore has flourished. Can Chicago continue that against the Vikings?

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Vikings locally at 12 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the 49ers-Browns game (red). The rest of the country will get Saints-Texans (green) and Steelers-Texans (orange) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Brandon Gaudin and Robert Smith will be on the Bears-Vikings call for FOX.

The Bears and Vikings kick things off Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire