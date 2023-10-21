TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Raiders in Week 7

The Chicago Bears (1-5) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) in Week 7, where they’re looking to get back in the win column after a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings (2-4).

Quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Sunday’s game as he nurses a dislocated right thumb, which means it’ll be rookie Tyson Bagent making his first NFL start. In fact, it’s going to be a battle of the backup quarterbacks as Brian Hoyer gets the starting nod for Las Vegas in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Raiders locally at 12 p.m. CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Most of the country will get the Lions-Ravens game (red). The rest of the country will get Falcons-Buccaneers (yellow) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the Bears-Raiders call for FOX.

The Bears and Raiders kick things off Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

