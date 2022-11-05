TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Dolphins in Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where they’re looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where the defense struggled but the offense scored a season-high 29 points against a top-three defense. Chicago will look to build on that momentum when they welcome the red-hot Dolphins to town.

Will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the blue area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Dolphins locally at Noon CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Bills-Jets (red), Raiders-Jaguars (yellow) and Colts-Patriots (green) as part of CBS’s early slate of games.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the Bears-Dolphins call for CBS.

The Bears and Dolphins kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire