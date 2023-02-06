Who are the TV announcers for Super Bowl 57 on Fox?

Fox Sports' top NFL broadcasting team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will get their first opportunity to call a Super Bowl together when they take their seats in the booth at State Farm Stadium on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving from Fox to ESPN this season, Burkhardt and Olsen have moved up to the network's No. 1 crew, joining sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Fox's Super Bowl 57 coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the pregame show hosted by Curt Menefee and featuring Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer.

Greg Olsen (left) and Kevin Burkhardt (right) began working together consistently in 2020 on XFL games.

Who is Kevin Burkhardt?

Kevin Burkhardt, 48, began calling NFL games for Fox in 2013. He has also been the studio host for Fox's MLB coverage since 2014.

He will become only the sixth play-by-play man for the Super Bowl since the turn of the century, joining Buck, Al Michaels, Jim Nantz, Greg Gumbel and Pat Summerall.

Burkhardt grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and is a graduate of William Paterson University.

Who is Greg Olsen?

Greg Olsen played 14 seasons in the NFL as a tight end for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. He played in Super Bowl 50 with the Panthers in a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

After retiring from the NFL following the 2020 season, he joined Fox Sports as a broadcaster -- teaming with Burkhardt the following season.

Incidentally, Burkhardt covered Olsen as a high school player in Wayne Hills, N.J.

Olsen's status for next season is a bit uncertain, with Fox signing Tom Brady to a massive contract to become the network's top NFL analyst after he retires. Brady made those retirement plans official on Feb. 1.

Who is Erin Andrews?

Erin Andrews is a veteran sideline reporter who will be covering her fourth Super Bowl.

She started working for ESPN in 2004 before moving to Fox in 2012. She has served as a field reporter for NFL games and has also covered MLB, NASCAR and college football for the network.

Who is Tom Rinaldi?

Tom Rinaldi joined Fox Sports in 2020 after spending 14 years as an ESPN interviewer and feature reporter on SportsCenter, College GameDay, Outside the Lines and NFL GameDay, as well as the lead reporter on ESPN/ABC's golf coverage.

Who is Mike Pereira?

Mike Pereira is a former NFL official who served as a side judge for two seasons (1996-97) before being promoted to the league's supervisor of officiating and ultimately to Vice President of Officiating.

He retired from the NFL after the 2009 season and joined Fox Sports' coverage of college and pro football in 2010 as a rules analyst.

