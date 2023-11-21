TV announcers revealed for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Rivalry week is upon us, and it is almost time for Clemson’s huge matchup against South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

As we approach game day, we’ve got multiple updates on the game time, channel, and who the TV announcers will be for the game. As we already know, the game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. Yesterday, the TV announcers were revealed for the game.

We will have Taylor Zarzour for the play-by-play, Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter for the TV broadcast. On Clemson Athletic Network, it will be Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather.

Everyone get excited for one of the best weeks in football!

