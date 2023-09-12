TV announcers named for Tennessee-Florida game

No. 9 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will kick off Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Week 3. Rankings reflect the Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll.

Florida (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the Vols at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the Week 3 SEC East matchup. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee enters Saturday’s contest after defeating Virginia, 49-13, in Week 1 and Austin Peay, 30-13, in Week 2.

Florida lost at Utah, 24-11, in Week 1 and defeated McNeese State, 49-7, in Week 2.

Tennessee football releases Week 3 depth chart ahead of Florida game

