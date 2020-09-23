TV analyst John Kruk has lost his patience with the struggling Phillies

John Kruk has lost his patience with the struggling Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Kruk loves the Phillies. The broadcast analyst and three-time All-Star has always taken a homer approach to the booth and Philadelphia fans love him for it.

He had nothing good to say about the Phillies on Tuesday.

The Nationals swept their NL East division rivals in a doubleheader—including one in walk-off fashion—to give them three straight wins against the Phillies with the chance to go for a sweep Wednesday. After Washington won 5-1 in Game 1, Kruk sounded off on the Phillies’ defensive woes.

“When they were playing National League baseball, taking extra bases, stealing bases, moving runners, being aggressive, that was baseball,” Kruk said on Phillies Postgame Live between games. “What we're watching now is closer to Little League with errors and senseless errors.”

“This is not a playoff team the way they're playing right now. This is not a team that deserves to be in the playoffs the way they're playing.”

Even during the games, Kruk wasn’t holding back.

“I’m sure the Toyota Rav-4 is a lot more dependable than the Phillies defense.”



After being swept Tuesday, the Phillies are 27-29 with several other teams vying for their eighth spot in the National League playoff bracket. If they continue to play like they have this week, Philadelphia may be in for yet another season without October baseball.