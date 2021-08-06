TV Academy and CBS Nix In-Person Media Center, and Will Limit Red Carpet at This Year’s Emmys

The TV Academy is revealing more plans for this year’s Emmy telecast, and safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new, contagious delta variant. The org just announced that a red carpet will only be held during the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 19, and not during the Creative Arts ceremonies the weekend before. Also, that carpet will be limited to just a handful of outlets. Most media will be tasked with covering the Emmys at home virtually, as there will again this year be no on-site media center.

Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards.

Consequently, there will be a very limited (approximately a dozen outlets) Red Carpet for talent arrivals. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Television Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced on the evening of Sept. 19.

Plans are still underway for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys. Be advised that there will not be a Red Carpet at any of the three shows, but we are planning for a very limited live Media Center to host our presenters and winners each night.

We will be launching credential applications for all fours shows in the next few weeks and will forward the link when available.

On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance.

The Television Academy previously canceled the post-Emmys Governors Ball events. As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to rise across the country, including in Los Angeles County, the Television Academy also added a vaccination requirement to all attendees of this year’s Emmy ceremonies. The org joins most Hollywood events, including premieres, now requiring proof of vaccination before entry.

As previously revealed, first in Variety, the Creative Arts Emmys will return to the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live this year via three ceremonies on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Like the CBS telecast on Sept. 19, those three events will also include a limited audience of nominees and their guests. Attendees at all four shows will be required to show proof of vaccination for admittance.

The TV Academy is reviving smaller peer group gatherings honoring nominees in various categories, which usually take place throughout the week before the Primetime Emmys.

This year’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies will be edited into a telecast to air on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on FXX, the night before the Primetime Emmys telecast. The 73rd Primetime Emmys will air Sept. 19 on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

