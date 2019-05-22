Is Tuukka Rask's 'silent treatment' over? Bruce Cassidy gives important update originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins have a new policy in place for their red-hot goaltender ... or do they?

A few Bruins players admitted recently they're steering clear of Tuukka Rask this week in a superstitious attempt to not mess the goalie's mojo during his incredible postseason run.

But according to B's head coach Bruce Cassidy, that superstition doesn't apply to everyone.

"No, I just saw him in there," Cassidy said Wednesday in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" when asked if Rask is still getting the silent treatment.

"Bergy's chatting with him over breakfast, to be honest with you, so that's a bad rumor."

We suppose if anyone is above jinxing Rask, it's Patrice Bergeron, who's been with the goalie through Boston's two other Stanley Cup runs.

Yet even Bergeron has never seen Rask this locked in; the veteran netminder is sporting a .942 save percentage with a 1.84 goals against average this postseason, making him the current favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fortunately for Boston, Cassidy believes Rask is immune to superstitions, even if (most of) his teammates are playing it safe with him.

"He doesn't seem any different to me," Cassidy said of Rask. "He's kind of going about his routine. Got upset in practice the other day, someone bumped into him. That's pretty typical, goalies don't like that, and then just went and stopped the puck again. So, I haven't seen a big difference."

The Bruins have six more days to either avoid Rask or follow Bergeron's lead and have a meal with him before beginning their Stanley Cup Final series with the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

