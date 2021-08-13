Tutu Atwell to return some punts in preseason debut vs. Chargers

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the chance to see exactly what the Rams got in rookie receiver Tutu Atwell, who they selected in the second round of the draft this year. He missed the start of camp due to COVID-19 but returned in time for the team’s joint practice against the Cowboys.

He’ll be on the field Saturday night against the Chargers in the Rams’ preseason opener, though, which will be the first real look at the rookie speedster for fans and coaches. He’ll not only get opportunities on offense, but he’ll also get the chance to return some punts.

Sean McVay told reporters Thursday what he’s looking to see from Atwell against the Chargers.

“Just continued growth. Just understanding what’s being asked of him from the receiver position within the framework of whether it’s the run game, the pass game,” he said. “He’s doing a good job. I like the progression. (WRs coach) Eric Yarber always does a great job with those receivers. If he gets the ball in his hands, want to see him be able to make some plays and then he’ll get an opportunity to catch some punts as well.”

Atwell seems to be among the favorites to start the season as the Rams’ punt returner, but he’ll face some competition from others such as Landen Akers, Jeremiah Haydel and possibly Otis Anderson.

We don’t have much clarity on how that battle is going, but Saturday’s preseason opener will tell us a lot about the pecking order.