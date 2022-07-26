Tutu Atwell looks like he got stronger for Year 2

Tutu Atwell’s rookie year did not go according to plan. He only played 10 offensive snaps and didn’t record a single reception or carry, and while playing special teams as a punt returner, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, causing him to miss the second half of the season.

But heading into Year 2, things are looking up – and jacked.

A photo shared from Rams training camp on Reddit shows Atwell looking bulked up for his second season, clearly putting in the work in the weight room. He’s still on the smaller side and always will be by NFL standards, but it’s great to see he put on some upper-body muscle.

Atwell received high praise from the likes of Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, all complimenting the job he did during spring practices and throughout the offseason.

It’ll still be hard to carve out a role in the Rams’ crowded receiver room, but Atwell should be in line for more opportunities this year.