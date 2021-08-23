Tutu Atwell leads all NFL players in this stat through 2 weeks of the preseason

Tutu Atwell has gotten a lot of opportunities in his first two preseason games, both on offense and special teams. Just in Saturday’s game against the Raiders alone, he was targeted 13 times and caught eight passes for 46 yards. That was after catching two of his four targets for 21 yards in the opener against the Chargers, playing 46% of the offensive snaps in his debut.

He’s still adapting to the speed of the NFL game, but he hasn’t looked overmatched or out of place thus far. There haven’t been any rookie jitters, either, as evidenced by his reliable hands.

According to Pro Football Focus, Atwell has the most targets without a dropped pass of any player in the preseason.

Most targets without a dropped pass this preseason Rams' rookie Tutu Atwell (16) pic.twitter.com/FcidbYKHXP — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 23, 2021

Furthermore, he’s been a favorite target of the Rams’ quarterbacks, earning a target rate of 28% through two games – the highest of any rookie receiver. That was helped by Bryce Perkins throwing 13 passes his way against the Raiders.

Highest target rate among rookie WRs (Min. 30+ Routes) 🎯 Tutu Atwell – 28%

🎯 Rondale Moore – 25% pic.twitter.com/zIhw0zSDQI — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 22, 2021

Atwell is still the fifth receiver on the depth chart but with his speed and explosiveness, he’ll be difficult to keep on the sideline.