Tutu Atwell knew he’d get the ball on 62-yard TD when the play was called

As soon as Matthew Stafford relayed the play in the huddle, Tutu Atwell knew he was going to get the ball. It was the only time he was targeted all game long against the Saints on Sunday, but he made it count by scoring a 62-yard touchdown on a bomb from Matthew Stafford down the left sideline.

“As soon as the play call came in, pretty much,” Atwell said. “I already knew I was getting the ball. It was man coverage. I already told Stafford during the week, ‘Man, I’m gonna go get it. Just throw it out there.’ And that’s what he did.”

Atwell hasn’t gotten many opportunities this season, seeing just five passes come his way. However, he caught two of them and has totaled 116 yards with one touchdown. It’s important for the second-year receiver to maximize his chances, which will hopefully lead to more targets and opportunities to touch the ball.

There’s no denying Atwell’s speed, which is outstanding. He’s the fastest player on the team and was one of the speediest in the 2021 NFL draft. He didn’t have to do much on that touchdown other than turn on the jets and run by the defense.

“Pretty much, that was a route that was ‘just beat the defender and get open’ and that’s what I did. Stafford trusted my speed, and I trusted him to put the ball where it’s supposed to be at and we came down with it.”

“At the end of the day, I’m used to things like that. I’m used to just going deep and that’s what I do. Came out of college, and it’s just another touchdown and another catch,” Atwell said.

Atwell still has a long way to go in order to become a complete receiver, but his speed is something the Rams can certainly use. His two deep catches haven’t earned him more playing time, but he’s going to keep working and try to make an impact when his number is called.

Scoring on that deep shot Sunday was a step in the right direction and it meant a lot for the second-year receiver.

“It means everything,” Atwell said. “It just means everything. I was so excited. We’ve been practicing it all week, Stafford threw it out there and I made a play.”

