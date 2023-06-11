Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Puka Nacua and more Rams news for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WR Tutu Atwell standing out

In two seasons, Atwell has had only 18 catches and hasn’t panned out as hoped initially.

But, based on teammate linebacker Ernest Jones’ comments, Atwell is a player to watch in training camp and the preseason.

Rams add WR Demarcus Robinson

The Rams added to their WR corps, signing Robinson to a deal.

Rams have 2 preseason games on NFL Network

The NFL announced that 23 preseason contests will air live on NFL Network. The Cardinals have one game on it.

The Rams will have two preseason games airing live on the network.

Puka Nacua standing out

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Nacua, drafted in the fifth round this year, has earned some praise from coaches and teammates.

Both head coach Sean McVay and receiver Cooper Kupp spoke of his performance in the offseason so far.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire