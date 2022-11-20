Tutu Atwell catches 64-yard touchdown to give Rams 7-3 lead

Tutu Atwell, the Rams’ second-round pick in 2021, entered Sunday with just one 54-yard catch in his career.

Now he has a second and Los Angeles has a lead in New Orleans.

Atwell caught a deep ball from Matthew Stafford down the left sideline and took it the rest of the way for a 64-yard touchdown. That gave the Rams a 7-3 advantage.

With Cooper Kupp out for several weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Los Angeles needs more receivers to step up. Atwell appears to be answering the call.

The Saints scored on a 46-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. The Saints seemed like they were in position to score a touchdown but back-to-back sacks deep in L.A. territory forced the club to settle for three points.

