Tuttosport: Zirkzee, Jovic, and Borja – Milan’s plan for the striker department

Even if Olivier Giroud had stayed at the club, AC Milan have always wanted to bring in a new starting striker in the upcoming mercato, and they have a plan in mind for how their striker department will look next season.

Joshua Zirkzee is the main candidate that the club are aiming to sign, and this has been the case for several months. However, there have been suggestions that Milan may look elsewhere with the deal on hold, and Paulo Fonseca may prefer other profiles.

The Rossoneri have one of their backup option in their ranks, though. Reports from the weekend suggest that a deal for Luka Jovic is nearly finished, if not already concluded, and the Serbian will remain at the club next year.

Regardless of who comes in as the main striker, though, there is a desire to add another striker to the ranks.

As Tuttosport (via Milan News) writes, the Diavolo like the idea of adding Armando Broja to their frontline in the mercato after their attempt in January was unsuccessful. Whilst he only scored one in six months at Fulham, the club believe he could relaunch himself in Serie A.

The reports suggest that Milan may attempt a loan deal with an option to buy within the deal, and a scout was present at Albania’s fixture against Italy this weekend.