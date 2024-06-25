Tuttosport: Zirkzee, Guirassy and David fade – Milan’s patient approach runs a risk

AC Milan are continuing to probe several potential striker signings but they risk potentially missing out on some of their main targets, a report claims.

As this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) confirms, it has been known for some time now that Joshua Zirkzee is the number one target to come in and wear the number nine shirt, but things are now in doubt.

Until a few days ago, the belief inside Casa Milan was that Manchester United’s interest in Zirkzee was not so strong, but the Red Devils have communicated to Bologna that they are willing to pay the €40m release clause in his contract.

Not only that, but the Premier League club have also taken the next step, establishing and intensifying contacts with Zirkzee’s entourage to at least try to satisfy Kia Joorabchian’s requests for commissions, which remain stuck at €15m.

As long as there is a possibility, Milan will try to sign Zirkzee, but to avoid being left with nothing they are looking into alternatives. The problem is though that with the passage of time and the lack of concrete action, some of these are beginning to vanish too.

Jonathan David of Lille and Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart are two names that have been linked, but the former has fallen off radar despite having been coached last season by Paulo Fonseca (our information suggests otherwise) and Guirassy seems to be Dortmund-bound.