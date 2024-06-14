Tuttosport: From Wieffer to Santos – Milan’s targets to fix two departments for Fonseca

The centre-forward that AC Milan sign will be the headline purchase of the summer mercato, but a report has claimed that they are also working on other departments too.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) confirms that there is tug-of-war between the Milan management and Joshua Zirkzee’s agent continues over the €15m commission requests, but talks are ongoing.

Milan have Artem Dovbyk of Girona on stand-by as an alternative option but they cannot wait forever, especially because there strong interest from Atletico Madrid (the Ukrainian also has a €40m release clause).

As well as on the Zirkzee affair, work is also being done to find reinforcements in the other departments. In the middle of the pitch, for example, a physical midfielder is wanted to be put in front of the defense.

in recent weeks the name of Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana has often been mentioned , but in the last few hours a new idea has emerged: Mats Wieffer of Feyenoord, who is a bit younger and is arguably a more natural No.6.

To strengthen the defensive department, Milan are looking for a right-back. The chances of Matty Cash arriving are decreasing due to the high demands from Aston Villa (€35m), while Emerson Royal of Tottenham and Tiago Santos of Lille remain standing as options.