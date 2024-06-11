Tuttosport: Torino enquire about Pobega – Milan’s stance and the clean slate theory

Torino have rekindled their interest in signing Tommaso Pobega from AC Milan after they had him on loan two years ago, according to a report.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan) reports that Torino have enquired about Pobega, a player that they had during the 2021-22 season. He returned to Milan after that loan spell but has found playing time hard to come by.

He played 33 league games for the Granata and he was a player that Ivan Jurić wanted strongly and believed in at the time, helping him to amass four goals and three assists playing in a midfield three.

Torino would have liked to keep him, but Milan wanted to bring him back to make him available to coach Stefano Pioli. In 2022-23 season he made 27 appearances with three goals scored, but last season he was out from December until May due to a tendon issue that needed surgery.

The Turin-based paper claims that Milan have not taken him off the market but would gladly keep him in the squad as an alternative to the starters. The player, for his part, is taking his time after the change of coach.

If Pioli had remained, he would have left in search of more consistent playing time, but Paulo Fonseca’s imminent arrival as the new head coach means that Pobega senses the chance to exploit a clean slate.