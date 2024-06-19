Tuttosport: What Theo Hernandez expects from Milan in order to renew

Theo Hernandez’s words while away with the French national team have caused a bit of worry, and some expectations have emerged regarding his renewal.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) recall this morning, Theo did a press conference ahead of France’s first game against Austria and he was asked about his future at club level, to which he gave a response that will not exactly reassure Milan fans.

“I’m 100% focused on the European Championship. We’ll see later whether or not I’ll stay at Milan,” he said. For some time now, the Frenchman’s agents been in negotiations with the Rossoneri for the renewal, but for the moment the agreement between the parties has not yet been reached.

The paper claims that Theo currently earns €5m net per season when including bonuses and he has a contract that expires in 2026. In order to commit his long-term future to the club and extend that deal, the left-back expects an increase in salary.

Not only that, but Tuttosport suggest that the former Real Madrid man is looking for a pay rise that puts him on par with Rafael Leao’s salary, therefore around €7-8m net per year again with bonuses included.

Whether or not the Milan management give in to those demands remains to be seen, but with interest continuing to mount from abroad it feels as though a crossroads could arrive this summer.