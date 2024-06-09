Tuttosport: Sevilla striker emerges as an option for Milan after 20-goal season

AC Milan could sign two strikers this summer and Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a potential option, according to a report.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) reports that in addition to Joshua Zirkzee – who has been the number one target for some time – the Rossoneri would also like to try sign another centre-forward to include in the squad available to Paulo Fonseca.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk in particular about Armando Broja of Chelsea, and he is a profile that Geoffrey Moncada has been following for a couple of years, even if the past two seasons have been difficult for him personally due to a major injury and a lack of goals.

Thus, there is another option being considered: Youssef En-Nesyri. The Sevilla and Moroccan national team striker scored 20 goals across all competitions last season and at 27 years of age he has more experience than some of the other names linked.

In addition to that, his contract with the Andalusian club expires in 2025 which means there is just a year left to run on his deal. This is something that could mean they are forced to sell this summer, and for a cut price.