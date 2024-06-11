Tuttosport: Salary and Champions League could push Dybala to Inter from Roma

Tuttosport: Salary and Champions League could push Dybala to Inter from Roma

Paulo Dybala’s growing salary and the player’s desire to play in the Champions League could push La Joya to Inter from Roma, reports Tuttosport.

Roma may consider Dybala’s sale this summer, giving Serie A champions Inter a chance to sign the Argentinean star.

Tuttosport newspaper claims that La Joya wants to play in the Champions League again next season because he’s convinced that one of the reasons why he was left out of the Argentina squad for the Copa America was the lack of Champions League football in the capital.

Roma may also be open to a transfer, given that Dybala has one year left in his contract and that his salary will rise from €6m to €8m in the 2024-25 campaign.

Tuttosport: Salary and UCL could push Dybala to Inter from Roma

The Turin-based paper claims that contacts between the two clubs have not even started, but it is no secret that new Nerazzurri President Beppe Marotta is a long-time admirer of Dybala.

The Argentinean striker has a €20m clause for Serie A clubs, but according to the report, Inter could negotiate a lower price by taking Roma’s highest earner.

At the same time, a long-term contract would allow the Nerazzurri to spread Dybala’s hefty salary.

Dybala would be cheaper than the other Inter target in attack, Albert Gudmundsson, valued at more than €30m by Genoa.

There have been mixed reports over Dybala’s future in the last few weeks but the Argentinean recently admitted being unsure to remain at the Olimpico.