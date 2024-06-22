Tuttosport: Roma striker offered to Milan – the pros and risks of the €25m deal

AC Milan are continuing to explore other options in their pursuit of a new striker and Roma’s Tammy Abraham has entered the running, according to a report.

As per this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), the Milan management are still locked in a phase of stalemate with regards to the Joshua Zirkzee operation, with the commissions requested by his agent Kia Joorabchian still deemed too high.

Thus, given the importance of the No.9 issue, the Rossoneri are also evaluating other avenues for the position, even if the Dutchman from Bologna remains the favourite. The latest name to pop up is Abraham, who has in fact been offered to the directors.

The paper states that it was the Roma management who proposed the English forward because they are looking to complete some sales that can then finance signings, while Abraham could reunite with his close friend Fikayo Tomori.

The former Chelsea striker has missed most of this season due to the serious injury suffered on the last day of the 2022-23 season (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee), and there remain doubts about his physical status given the significance of the problem he had.

The pros of this possible deal for Milan would be above all economic: first of all the cost of the operation is lower than other targets given the transfer fee would be around €25m and Abraham’s salary would be €4.5m net with the Growth Decree applicable.