Tuttosport: Roma offer Abraham to Milan as Zirkzee talks stall

Milan talks to sign Josua Zirkzee are stalling so, according to Tuttosport newspaper, Roma have offered Tammy Abraham to the Rossoneri.

Milan are looking for a new centre forward after parting company with Olivier Giroud and Bologna star Zirkzee has emerged as their main target.

The Rossoneri are ready to match Zirkzee’s €40m clause but are unwilling to pay a €15m commission to his agent, Kia Joorabchian, so talks have been put on hold.

Saturday’s printed edition of Tuttosport newspaper on page 29 claims Roma have provided a possible solution to the Rossoneri by offering English striker Abraham who is not on Daniele De Rossi’s plans for 2024-25.

According to Tuttosport, Roma want €25m for Abraham, so he’d be cheaper than Zirkzee, and even the striker’s € 4.5m per season would be affordable thanks to the Growth Decree, which was still valid when Abraham moved to Serie A in 2021.

The Englishman would also reunite with his ex-Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori at San Siro, but Abraham has recently returned to action after a cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2023 and has only played 321 minutes in 2023-24, scoring one goal.