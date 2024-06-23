Tuttosport: From Pellegrino to Origi – Milan must resolve nine cases this summer

While looking for the right signings to bolster the squad ahead of next season, the AC Milan management must also look to find accommodation for some unwanted players.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) reports this morning, some have already left permanently, such as Charles De Ketelaere, Rade Krunic and Junior Messias, while Marko Lazetic returned to Serbia on loan with Backa Topola.

There is still a long list of cases to resolve though, starting with the defenders Marco Pellegrino and Fode Ballo-Touré then moving forward to the attacking players such as Alexis Saelemaekers, Divock Origi, Luka Romero, Daniel Maldini, Chaka Traorè, Marco Nasti and Lorenzo Colombo.

These players, when factoring in depreciation and gross salary, will weigh a combined €17m on the accounts for next season. Some of them, like Saelemaekers and Maldini, have no shortage of offers: the Belgian is liked by several Serie A clubs, while the latter has been explored by the two Roman clubs and also by Atalanta.

A return to Argentina is on the cards for Pellegrino (River Plate and Independiente are courting him), while there will be a new loan for the young strikers Colombo and Nasti, both destined for a small-medium sized team in Serie A.

The most difficult cases are those involving Ballo-Touré and Origi, who will return to Milanello after a rather disappointing season on loan at Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively and who weigh heavily on the balance sheet.