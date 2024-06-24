Tuttosport: Newcastle targeting repeat of Tonali coup but Milan want €50m

Newcastle United want to do more business with AC Milan after the signing of Sandro Tonali but a deal will be very difficult to do, a report claims.

According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Newcastle are aiming to make another move for their defensive department after they signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

For this reason they have Fikayo Tomori in their sights, but the paper adds that because the Englishman is the number one starter among the centre-backs he will not be sold nor will a negotiation even open unless a bid of €45-50m comes in.

However, it is unlikely that the Rossoneri will give the green light to the sale of Tomori regardless unless a Tonali-esque offer comes in. They have already lost Simon Kjaer and losing the former Chelsea man would mean losing two leaders of the defence in one fell swoop.

A few days ago, the source that broke the Tomori-Newcastle story reported that the player is not keen on the idea of joining them either and instead wants to remain with Milan, who can offer him Champions League football and with whom he has another three years on his deal.