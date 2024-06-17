Tuttosport: Mutual termination being considered for out of favour Milan duo

According to reports from this morning, AC Milan are eyeing up the possibility of terminating the contracts of players they may not be able to sell, including one player they valued at €5 million in January.

Departing players are as important in the mercato as the arrivals, especially in terms of wage expenditure, and Milan are facing the prospect of termination for some players who are not receiving interest.

As reports from Tuttosport (via Milan News) suggest, Fode Ballo Toure and Divock Origi will not be part of Paulo Fonseca’s side, and the instructions from the club are for their agents to find new clubs. However, another avenue is also being looked into.

If a new club cannot be found for purchase, the Rossoneri may look to reach a mutual termination of the duo’s contracts to get their wages off of the books, given there is a need for extra funds in the budget.

For example, Origi is reported to earn around €4m per season, and with two years left on his contract, it will cost the club €8m over the next two seasons to keep him. Alternatively, Milan may look to reach a settlement with the Belgian for a lesser fee.