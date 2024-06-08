Tuttosport: Motta pushing for Milan outcast to join Juventus – €10m price tag set

Alexis Saelemaekers isn’t expected to be redeemed by Bologna, following the arrival of Vincenzo Italiano, and will have to find a new club for next season. According to a report, he could reunite with Thiago Motta at Juventus.

Saelemekers left Milan on an initial loan deal last summer, with a buy-out worth around €10m, and he helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League. However, the manager Motta is now Juventus-bound and his replacement – Italiano – is not keen on the Belgian.

According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, as cited by MilanEye, Motta really appreciates the versatility of the Milan winger and would like to work with him at Juventus. The latter could thus make a concrete move soon, with the Rossoneri willing to accept a bid of just over €10m.

This past season, Saelemaekers scored four goals and assisted an additional three, playing mainly on the left side of the attack. Above all, he showcased his tactical obedience and this is one of the main reasons why Motta would like to reunite with him.

With the sale of the winger, Milan will make a decent capital gain that no doubt will be reinvested in the transfer market, with many targets on their list.