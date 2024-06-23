Tuttosport: The ‘most viable path’ for Daniel Maldini and Milan’s asking price

Daniel Maldini will be present at Milanello for the first day of AC Milan’s preseason but the management are willing to evaluate a permanent sale, according to a report.

Maldini was initially loaned to Empoli for the first half of the season but he found himself down the pecking order so the decision was then taken to send him to Monza, where he played more and scored four goals in the second half of the season.

Adriano Galliani is believe to be keen on a permanent deal for the playmaker, while there are doubts about the role that he would have with the Rossoneri next season if he were to return and stay given the amount of players currently in the attacking department.

According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan), Milan are not convinced enough by the 22-year-old to guarantee him a spot in the squad for next season and in fact if anything they are ready to consider a permanent exit.

However, an offer of at least €8m must arrive for Geoffrey Moncada and his collaborators to consider letting Maldini leave, bonuses included. The paper states that the ‘most viable path’ at the moment seems to be Lazio.