Tuttosport: Moncada working with Kia – Milan remain optimistic over €40m deal

The soap opera of who will be AC Milan’s next head coach is about to end, a report claims, and now the management hope to give him an ideal welcoming gift.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) are reporting this this morning, Milan are continuing to push for the Bologna striker, who has been their first choice target for the striker role for months. The Rossoneri have been following Zirkzee since the end of last year as we reported at the time.

Direct contacts in London between technical director Geoffrey Moncada and the Dutchman’s agent – Kia Joorbachian – have continued in recent days to try to reach an agreement on commissions.

This is the last issue to be resolved, because once that is agreed Milan are ready to pay the €40m clause to release him for Bologna and personal terms will be no issue because a contract worth €4-5m net per season is ready.

Milan have made their choice as has the player, who has made it clear for some time that he wants to stay in Italy and that the Rossoneri are very much a welcome destination.

However, Joorabchian is a tough nut to crack and dealing with him is not easy at all. For this reason, other tracks are also kept alive such as Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord who is the main alternative ahead of Serhou Guirassy and Jonathan David.