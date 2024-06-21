Tuttosport: Milan must ‘take the first step’ for Theo’s renewal – the details

The renewal of Theo Hernandez is a touchy subject for AC Milan, and whilst the player loves the club and the area, there is a chance he leaves this summer unless the Rossoneri sort a new contract for him.

Currently, away on European duty with France, reports suggest that nothing can or will happen until he returns. There are positives to this and negatives, of course, but it gives Milan time, which is something they must use correctly.

Reports have suggested that there are only two options for the Diavolo now, at least in this situation. With 24 months left on his contract, there is only this summer to negotiate a deal, in the eyes of the club, because they can get the most value from the player this year unless he renews.

If a renewal does not arrive, he will be sold this summer, and there are suitors for his services, as we know. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are believed to be the main competitors, but Manchester City have previously been interested.

This morning, Tuttosport (via Milan News) reports that the next move has to be made by Milan, and they are blessed with the European Championship because it gives them time to work out their numbers.

Theo was ‘disappointed’ that no offer arrived after the season’s conclusion, but the article suggests that this was merely because the Rossoneri wanted to calculate their best offer. The belief is that Hernandez wants €10 million per season, double his current salary, but Milan want €7m, perhaps €7.5m.