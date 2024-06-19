Tuttosport: Milan looking for a left-back with Lecce and West Ham duo targeted

AC Milan are in the market for a new left-back who can become the new deputy to Theo Hernandez for next season and beyond, according to a report.

Finding a player who can be a solid back-up to Theo on the left side of the defence has proven to be problematic for Milan in recent seasons, with Diogo Dalot doing well on loan but returning and then Fode Ballo-Toure struggling after his arrival.

There are obviously some doubts about Theo himself after his statements while away with the French national team, however the management are planning for next season under the assumption another club won’t offer the €80m needed to make them falter.

As reported by Tuttosport (via MilanNews) there are two names that stand out as potential deputies to Theo: Patrick Dorgu of Lecce and Emerson Palmieri of West Ham, with the latter being a target that has just emerged.

Dorgu impressed at Lecce last season and continues to be linked with taking a step up, while Palmieri is now 29 years of age and could be an addition that offers a bit more experience. He has been at West Ham since 2022, having joined them from their London rivals Chelsea.