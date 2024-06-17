Tuttosport: Milan finalise price for Saelemaekers – the details

Following the confirmation of Charles De Ketelaere’s departure, AC Milan will now focus on finding a suitor for Alexis Saelemaekers, and a report suggests that the Rossoneri have finalised a price for his eventual departure.

The main focus of the mercato will be the incoming players, but the departures are equally important, especially given they can impact the incomings more. Now that the De Ketelaere saga is completed, the debacle about his compatriot can be prioritised.

Whilst Thiago Motta remained at Bologna, there seemed to be a concrete possibility of the winger staying with the Rossoblu permanently. However, with the coach departing, their interest has faded, and a new suitor must be found.

As Tuttosport (via Milan News) reports, the club are looking to sell the Belgian for a fee of between €12-15 million, a fee slightly higher than what was agreed for the buy clause in his contract. However, the reasoning for this is clear.

Not only has his value risen because of his season, but he has shown he can be a credible winger for teams, having scored four and assisted twice. A plan for his sale has been in place since last season, and it is hoped to be completed this summer.