Tuttosport: Milan eyeing €18m Portuguese centre-back to help Fonseca fix defence

Among Paulo Fonseca’s main tasks as AC Milan’s head coach will be to fix the defensive department which let in too many goals last season, and a new centre-back would help him.

As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes this morning, tactical ideas and more balance in both phases will be things that Fonseca implements to try and help shore up the rearguard a bit, but some help from the mercato could also be forthcoming.

The paper states that Diogo Leite is an idea for the centre-back role, a left-sided player who is currently at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. His club are asking for €18m to sell the 25-year-old, who is Portuguese just like Fonseca.

Leite moved to Union from FC Porto on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2022 and it was made permanent last summer. He made 40 appearances for the club from the capital last season, with six of them coming in the Champions League.

As an alternative, Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal is an old flame that could be reignited. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri directors are also looking at several names in the role of right back with three mentioned: Matty Cash, Emerson Royal and Tiago Santos.