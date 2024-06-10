Tuttosport: Milan could sign two strikers – three candidates for the back-up role

AC Milan are working on a deal for Joshua Zirkzee but he might not be the only striker that arrives during the upcoming summer mercato, a report claims.

With Oliver Giroud’s exit confirmed and Luka Jovic’s renewal increasingly in doubt after the news that arrived yesterday, Milan could decide to buy not one but two strikers in the summer to fully refresh the role.

If the first slot is increasingly closer to being occupied by Zirkzee, the casting process is open for the second arrival and in Geoffrey Moncada’s notebook at the moment there are three names above the others.

This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via Radio Rossonera) spoke about the situation, stating that Milan are also considering Armando Broja of Chelsea, Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Kevin Denkey of Cercle Bruges.

These are the three names that could join Zirkzee under the new head coach Paulo Fonseca, with official communication expected this week to confirm the appointment of the Portuguese manager.

If around €20m could be enough for Broja, for En-Nesyri the investment could be even lower given the expiry date of the contract (June 2025). Denkey meanwhile has a market value that is tough to establish after a season with 28 goals in 39 Jupiler Pro League games with Cercle.