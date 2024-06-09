Tuttosport: Milan continue to consider Hummels approach as agent offers hope

AC Milan remain tempted by the idea of signing Mats Hummels on a free transfer given the desire to add some experience to the defence, a report claims.

Hummels closed out his 2023-24 campaign with a defeat in the Champions League final at Wembley against Real Madrid, and it seems that there is a real chance that was his final game for Borussia Dortmund.

According to what is being reported in today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Milan are interested in the idea of signing Hummels, who will be available on a free transfer given his deal at Dortmund is expiring.

The feeling is that he could bring that mix of experience and leadership that the squad will lose with the departures of Simon Kjaer and Olivier Giroud, who have departed the club after their deals ran out.

Hummels’ agent made comments in the past few days which suggested that his client could try a new adventure away from the Bundesliga, but a renewal is possible too.

“There will be a meeting in the next few days with the yellow and blacks who have precedence. He needs a few days to recharge his batteries. Then, if we don’t find a agreement with Dortmund, we would evaluate other offers,” he said.

“What is certain is that Mats will not go to Asia, to America or too far from Munich. We don’t know what will happen, but we certainly prefer solutions that allow him to reach Munich in a few hours.”